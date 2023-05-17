Inaccessibility of basic services: FCOSS

The dire consequences of widespread poverty in Fiji have been amplified by the glaring inaccessibility of essential services.

This, according to the Executive Director of the Fiji Council of Social Services Vani Catanisiga.

In an interview with FBC News, Catanisiga emphasized the pressing need to address the issues of urgency and access that continue to plague the nation.

“When it comes to issues of vulnerability, two factors stand out from the survey they conduct that is the issue of access, that is access to information, access to health services, access to quality education and the second one was on urgency that refers to the ability of individuals and communities to act independently”

Catanisiga highlighted that a significant portion of the population, residing in both rural villages and urban communities, remains uninformed about the assistance programs available to them.

This lack of awareness, Catanasiga states further worsens their struggles and hinders their ability to break free from the clutches of poverty.

She has stressed the importance of ensuring that every individual is informed about the various avenues of support accessible to them, be it through starting a business or achieving independence.