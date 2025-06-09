Improper waste disposal threatens sewers

[ Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook ]

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging the public to stop disposing of inappropriate materials into the wastewater system after a blockage along Waimanu Road yesterday.

The wastewater operations team found the blockage was caused by diapers, clothing and other solid waste that cannot be treated by the system.

WAF stated that dumping unauthorized waste damages infrastructure, wastes resources and threatens public health and the environment.

The Authority has also expressed disappointment at the continued irresponsible actions of some residents.

WAF reminds the public that the wastewater system is designed only for human waste and biodegradable materials.

Proper disposal of waste will help protect both the infrastructure and community health.

