Importance of collaboration stressed at Indo-Pacific Seminar

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

U.S. Army Pacific Commander General Charles Flynn emphasized the crucial significance of unity in joint and combined military operations throughout the region.

He highlighted this during the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar which ends today

General Flynn says there is a need for continued synergy among the Indo-Pacific nations land forces, as every country has something valuable to contribute.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can achieve the unity of action because, unlike our adversaries, we share a vision, a common vision, a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision in which each country can defend its sovereignty, protect its people, and uphold its own rights under international law.”



[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

RFMF Commander Land Force Brigadier-General Onisivoro Corvunisaqa says the seminar outcomes will contribute to the collective security and stability of the region.

“This gathering of minds will not only enhance our understanding of the complex security environment in the Indo-Pacific but also foster greater cooperation and coordination in addressing shared threats.

Senior army leaders from 21 Indo-Pacific countries are part of this seminar to exchange views, develop relationships between the nations, and strengthen existing bonds.