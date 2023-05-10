IMO Office set for Fiji

Ariel shot of the Port of Suva. [File Photo]

Cabinet has approved the establishment of the International Maritime Organization Regional Office for the Pacific Islands.

It says the office will be hosted at the Secretariat of the Pacific Community Office in Suva.

The IMO is a United Nations specialized agency that promotes safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient, and sustainable shipping through cooperation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Regional Presence Office will enhance the IMO’s capacity to outreach and deliver technical assistance to the region, and encourage greater coordination of existing regional maritime assistance programs between donors and other organizations.

Cabinet says that this establishment will also improve the organization’s understanding of the special needs of small island developing states and least developed countries in the region.