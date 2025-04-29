Immigration Ministry cracks down on illegal stay

The Ministry of Immigration has raised serious concerns over the rising number of foreign nationals residing in Fiji without valid immigration permits.

They are urging them to regularize their status by 31st May 2025 or face enforcement action.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Immigration Lesikimacuata Korovavala says they remain committed to providing efficient and effective immigration services while safeguarding national security and supporting economic development.

He says while Fiji continues to welcome skilled professionals and workers to help build the nation’s workforce, compliance with immigration laws is non-negotiable.

The Ministry also warns that employing foreign nationals without proper work permits is an offence under the Immigration Act 2003, and employers must ensure full compliance or risk penalties.

Korovavala says strict enforcement measures will apply after the deadline.

