Illegal wildlife trade sparks urgency as NEC reconvenes

Native plant Orchids. [Photo Credit: FijiOrchids]

Growing concerns over the illegal sale of wildlife products and continued non-compliance with protected species regulations took centre stage as Fiji’s National Environment Council reconvened this week.

This is the first meeting of Fiji’s National Environment Council in four years.

This year’s NEC meeting brought together permanent secretaries from key ministries, along with representatives from non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and academia.

The Council received reports of unlicensed trade involving endangered species being sold in local pawn shops, as well as the need for stronger oversight of flora trade, including unregulated orchid farms.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Dr. Sivendra Michael, says the ministry has identified worrying levels of non-compliance, with some businesses operating without the required permits.

He says this is an issue the Council must urgently address.

Established under the Environment Management Act 2005, the Council serves as Fiji’s highest environmental decision-making body. The four-year delay was attributed to a combination of factors, including changes in government leadership and the absence of a permanent secretary to formally convene the body.

Before the full Council could meet, all seven of its technical steering committees, covering areas such as waste management, invasive species, and protected areas had to be reactivated.

Despite the lapse, the Ministry of Environment has made significant progress over the past 20 months, prioritizing the revival of the NEC and preparing key decision papers.

Among the major items discussed were updates from the technical committees, Fiji’s commitment to protect 30 percent of its marine areas by 2030, and the introduction of the country’s first-ever Environmental Trust Fund Guidelines.

Eight decision papers and two information papers are expected to be endorsed at the meeting, including plans to advance the Invasive Alien Species National Action Plan to Parliament for tabling.

The Ministry has pledged to ensure the Council now meets regularly to strengthen environmental governance and accelerate national action on pressing ecological issues.

