IFDB supports carbon footprint reduction

The Fiji Development Bank is committed to reducing Fiji’s carbon footprint and promoting ecological sustainability.

While speaking on the agreement signed by the Bank, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Clean Cities, Blue Ocean program, in partnership with Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd and Pacific Recycling Foundation, Chief Executive Saud Minam says the Bank is delighted to be part of such an important program that aims at encouraging behavioural and mindset change to bring about proper waste management practices within Suva City.

Minam says as the only Green Climate Fund (GCF) accredited Bank in the South Pacific, it is imperative for FDB to participate in such initiatives and integrate recycling into its daily operations.

“GCF and FDB will go hand in hand and I think these small gestures of Fiji Development Bank which we are taking towards recycling because it is very important for us to understand how we move forward for our environment.”

This major recycling project is part of the U.S. Government’s efforts to combat ocean plastic pollution, whereby the USAID, through its Clean Cities, Blue Ocean program has awarded a grant to WRFL and PRF to design and build I-Recycle Hub bins that will promote recycling practices in Suva City.

The project will be launched soon.