I feel well enough says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is not ruling out his chance of remaining in politics and running in next year’s general election.

Rabuka, who has given some of his portfolios to new ministers, is optimistic about the prospect of continuing in politics.

However, the Prime Minister says that leading the People’s Alliance again is something he cannot decide upon as it is a decision to be made by a committee within the party.

“If I’m alive and well and the party is willing to have me, “yes.”. At this time I feel well enough for the party selection committee to consider me.”

Meanwhile, Rabuka has dismissed perceptions that his recent appointment of independent Members of Parliament to ministerial positions is to consolidate his political power.

Rabuka says he made the appointment to improve government efficiency and serve the people better.