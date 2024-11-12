Hydrogen-dual fuel generator used at Fiji Gas

Fiji Gas hosted a groundbreaking hydrogen dual-fuel generator demonstration at the Lautoka depot today, in partnership with Obayashi Corporation from Japan and Halcyon Power of New Zealand.

Fiji Gas Operations Manager Abdul Ali says this is a milestone achievement that basically means the dual fuel generator is supplying power to their Lautoka terminal site, which helps them save on their EFL bill for the time that the generator is running.

Ali says this demonstration project aligns with Fiji’s goals by exploring innovative solutions to decarbonize energy and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

“This project underscores Fiji’s role as a role model for clean energy initiatives in the small island developing sites. Fiji Gas is honored to collaborate with Obayashi on this transformative hydrogen initiative. We aim to leverage the knowledge and experience that we have gained from this project and help advance Fiji’s renewable energy goals and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Ministry of Trade and Co-operatives Officer Robakeibau Nayacalevu says the achievement is a testament to the power of partnership.

Nayacalevu says the dual-fuel capability of this hydrogen generator exemplifies adaptability, allowing them to maximize energy infrastructure while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

He says the launch of the hydrogen dual-fuel aligns with our nation’s objectives, as per the National Development Plan to lower our carbon emissions.

This also marks the first demonstration of its kind in the Pacific Islands.

The total cost of the project is approximately $US2m.