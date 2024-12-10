HRADC calls for bold action

Fiji is dealing with a range of critical human rights issues that demand urgent attention.

This, according to Fiji Human Rights and Anti- Discrimination Commission Chairperson Pravesh Sharma.

These challenges, he said include police violence, gender-based violence, child abuse, poverty, and exploitation within the workforce, particularly affecting migrant workers.

Vulnerable groups, such as women, children, persons with disabilities, LGBTI individuals and marginalized communities often suffer the most from these injustices.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has highlighted the interconnected nature of these challenges, emphasizing that they cannot be ignored any longer.

Sharma points out that poverty is not merely a lack of resources; it is a denial of basic rights.

Climate change, which continues to impact Fiji is also seen as a human rights crisis, threatening the livelihoods, homes, and futures of many Fijians.

Public health services are under strain with insufficient hospital beds leading to delays in treatment for the sick.

In observance of Human Rights Day, the Commission has called for immediate and bold action to address these pressing issues.

Sharma stated the theme for this year’s Human Rights Day, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” serves as a reminder that decisions and actions taken today will shape the future of human rights in Fiji and beyond.

The Commission urges policymakers, civil society and all Fijians to prioritize the protection of the most vulnerable and ensure that everyone’s right to safety, equality, health, education and livelihoods is upheld.

Sharma said that Fiji’s human rights challenges are vast and urgent.

Delaying solutions, he added only deepens inequalities and undermines the dignity and well-being of its people.

Sharma said the time to act was now.