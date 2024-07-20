Housing Authority releases new residential blocks

[Source: Supplied]

The Housing Authority remains dedicated to creating residential lots tailored for low and middle income earners, their primary focus.

Chief Executive Ritesh Singh emphasized this commitment when discussing the organization’s recent activities.

He stressed that any new development must meet market demands, stating that those failing to do so will be discontinued.

Article continues after advertisement

Last fiscal year saw the successful release of three subdivisions nationwide.

“Number one being Duavata in Labasa. That was 105 residential blocks. Makosoi in Pacific Harbour had 34 blocks and then Tavakubu too, we have released about 110 blocks in the market.”

Looking ahead, Singh outlined upcoming projects in Valelevu, Tacirua and Waila with additional land acquired in Wairabetia, Lautoka, and plans to develop existing property in Waqadra, Nadi.

He highlights the planning involved in land development to ensure offerings align with the needs of their target demographic.

Singh further explained their allocation strategy, where 80 per cent of lots are designated for low income buyers and 20 per cent for middle to high income purchasers.

Revenues generated from higher-end sales are reinvested to subsidize affordability for lower income buyers.