Hotels record 79 percent occupancy

The average hotel occupancy rate in Fiji from December 22nd until the 30th was 76%, compared to 79% during the same period in 2019.

Tourism Fiji says notably, this period’s average occupancy was 96% of the average recorded in 2019.

Regarding the average daily rate, it stood at $811, a significant increase compared to $502 recorded during the same period in 2019.

This indicates a growth rate of 62 percent.

Furthermore, there was a 15 percent increase in average daily rate compared to 2022, which had an average of $706.

The average revenue per available room for period week was $621, which is approximately 56 percent higher than the levels in 2019.

In 2019, the average revenue earned per available room was $399, while in 2022, it averaged $591 for the same period.

A total of 8,926 rooms were available daily across the 38 hotels registered with STR Global, representing 98% of the rooms available in 2019.

On average, around 6,823 rooms were sold daily in this period, accounting for 95% of the rooms sold on average in 2019.

The total average earnings generated from the daily sold rooms amounted to $5.5 million, representing an increase of 5% compared to 2022