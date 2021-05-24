Home

News

Homemade fireworks are illegal: MRD

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 1, 2021 12:52 pm

The Mineral Resources Department has stressed that homemade fireworks such as bamboo guns are not allowed.

Acting Director Mineral Resources, Raymond Mohammed, says there have been instances in the past where individuals tampered with fireworks bought from shops.

Mohammed says fireworks should be used in a manner intended for safety reasons.

“As it is homemade fireworks are not allowed and we discourage Fijians to avoid homemade fires because there have been incidents in the past involving homemade fireworks.”

Fijians will be allowed to play with fireworks until midnight on Thursday, the actual day of Diwali celebrations.

Fireworks are only allowed between 5 pm and 10 pm on other days.

