Homecoming sparks economic boom

The Homecoming Concert has sparked a major economic boost in Nadi, filling hotels and apartments and energizing local businesses.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Lawrence Kumar said the concert was not just entertainment but an economic lifeline, driving recovery and giving hope to business owners across multiple sectors.

He adds that even the Monday after the long weekend, movement and business activity remained strong in the town.

Taxi drivers, shop attendants, and local vendors reported higher sales and extended working hours thanks to increased foot traffic.

“Overall, the homecoming festival generated a level of business activity for the last, not only three days that it was here, prior to that a day or two. Even right after the homecoming, since it had been a long weekend, even on a Monday, we could actually see a lot of bus happening in Nadi, a lot of movement happening in Nadi.”

Kumar emphasizes that the weekend’s excitement was unprecedented, reigniting Nadi’s vibrant spirit and showing how culture and commerce can unite to create real growth.

From frontline tourism workers to small businesses, Nadi’s experience demonstrates the transformative power of events in boosting local economies.

