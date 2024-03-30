Holi masti to embrace multiculturalism

[File Photo]

In Fiji, where diversity is our strength, Holi offers a unique opportunity to celebrate our multicultural identity.

This is according to Mirchi FM Radio Presenter Shyal Prasad, as they are gearing up for Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 non-stop Holi Masti celebration today.

She emphasizes the importance of welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds to partake in the festivities, fostering understanding and unity among communities.

Prasad also notes the need to raise awareness about Holi among various communities and advocated for cultural exchange.

“There is very little information about Holi, how people know it’s celebrated, and because this is a multicultural country and we all celebrate festivals together, it’ll be a great time for the other cultures to know how we do it, also appreciate it, respect it, how it’s supposed to be, and to play together.”

The event will be held at Damodar City Car Park from 3 pm to 8 pm.