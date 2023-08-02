Highest number of HIV infections recorded among children

Recent data shows that the incidence of HIV infections among children was the highest ever recorded in the country since 1989, prompting further demands for pregnant women to get tested for the virus.

14 of the 245 new cases of HIV among children were reported by the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

It has also been confirmed that two children were among the 71 people who passed away between 2021 and 2022 as a result of HIV infection.

According to UNIADS Country Director Renata Ram, early testing by expectant moms will lower the risk of HIV transmission to their unborn child.

“It is very important for mothers to go early, be an early booker within the first three months and know your HIV status. If you know you have taken an HIV test while being pregnant, demand that you get your results, it is important for you to know personally”

Ram says it is critical for expectant women to be aware of their HIV status.

“One of the biggest drawbacks is not mothers not wanting to get the test done a lot of mothers and there is quite a high coverage with early bookers. It is about 98 percent of women opt to have their HIV test done, it’s a matter of not going early enough to prevent the mother-to-child transmission, if you go too late then effective treatment might not be available to you.”

The Ministry of Health says tackling the HIV epidemic in Fiji is a shared duty that involves families, communities, faith-based groups, schools, community organizations, and development partners.