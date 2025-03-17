High turnover of staff an issue in municipal councils

Aerial shot of Savusavu town. [File Photo]

High turnover of staff in most municipal councils remains a challenge

This has been revealed in the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence’s findings on the Savusavu Town Council Annual Reports 2011-2013.

Opposition MP Hem Chand has called on the Ministry of Local Government to address this issue, stressing the need for stable staffing to ensure municipal councils across the country can effectively meet their goals and improve their reporting.

Article continues after advertisement

“High staff turnover has many impacts on Councils such as reduced productivity, increased recruitment cost, strain on staff and HR department, reduced workforce, stability, and etc. I know that staff retention is not an easy task.”



Opposition MP Hem Chand. [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

Chand calls upon the Ministry to undertake job evaluation to address the issue.

Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa says this is due to poor management in the previous administration and they are working to address it.

The Ministry is closely monitoring and expediting the process of annual reports from municipal councils to ensure they are timely and help address issues within the councils.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.