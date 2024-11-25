Hibiscus financial statement still pending

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa says the financial statement for Hibiscus Festival 2024 is yet to be finalized.

He states that this year’s event was primarily funded by sponsorships.

Meanwhile, Boseiwaqa stated that the festival’s sole purpose this year was to get it going, not to make a profit.

He says the festival did not focus on a charity chest this year but will do so next year.

“The whole plan was to get it going, not really to make money; that’s why you will see there was no charity after a lapse of six years; some are saying five years, not six years. We have managed the situation, and we hope to generate some revenue for the charitable organization in the upcoming year.”

Boseiwaqa says the festival’s proceeds will go toward funding next year’s Hibiscus.

FBC News understands that the government allocates funds to municipal councils to organize festivals within their municipalities, and Boseiwaqa concurs that SCC also received these funds.