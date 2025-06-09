Heritage Kava eyes expansion

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

A locally owned kava enterprise based in the interior of Lovoni Village on Ovalau Island is working to expand market access and create employment for rural communities.

Heritage Kava, founded by Sowane Saunitoga and his wife Hannah Saunitoga, supports local farmers and provides income opportunities, particularly for young mothers in need of financial support.

Saunitoga, who is a third-generation kava farmer, says the business was motivated by the challenges farmers face in accessing markets.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the business’s location close to farmers in the outer islands puts it in a strong position to support rural supply chains and create long-term community benefits.

Heritage Kava currently exports to the United States, but Saunitoga hopes to grow production and enter new international markets within the next five years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.