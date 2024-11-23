Herd mentality increased post pandemic

Higher Education Commission of Fiji Director, Dr Rohit Kishore [File Photo]

Herd mentality has regressively affected some Fijians post-pandemic when it comes to job opportunities, says Higher Education Commission of Fiji Director, Dr Rohit Kishore.

Herd mentality is a tendency of the people in a group to think and behave in ways that conform to others in the group rather than as individuals

Dr Kishore says that post-pandemic, a high number of people moved overseas to take up caregiving jobs.

He adds it did not make sense to see the number of people moving to secure those types of jobs abroad, giving up their jobs here.

“And this is the activities I see around our community. They just want to go overseas, go overseas. And a number of them have paid their fees, and there are complaints. After that, when they could not go overseas, they have paid fees. They went there, whatever, you know. And there are a number of complaints.”

Dr. Kishore says they have received several complaints from people who went overseas for educational opportunities through agencies, mainly about the failure to provide advertised services.

However, he says they do not have the power to intervene in such situations.