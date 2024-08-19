Help find missing man

Sachin Deo [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A 40-year-old man has been reported missing at the Labasa Police Station.

Police say Sachin Deo was last seen on the 2nd of this month when he left his home in Solove, Seaqaqa for the Labasa Market.

It says that Deo has since failed to communicate his whereabouts with his family.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone that can assist or have information regarding Deo is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Northern Division Command Center on 9905722.