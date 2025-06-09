Heavy rain warning remains

{File Photo}

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain warning for the Fiji group.

A flash flood warning for the whole of Viti Levu is also in place. A flash flood alert remains in force for the entire Vanua Levu.

Tropical Cyclone Urmil, a Category 2 system is currently located west-southwest of Kadavu and is tracking southeastwards.

Strong northwesterly winds and active rainbands are affecting the islands.

Fijians in the area can expect occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms.

Localised heavy falls may cause flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The forecast confidence is moderate to high.

Significant rainfall in the past 24 hours includes Nadarivatu with 132 mm, Waikubukubu 92 mm, Tavua 88.5 mm and Lautoka 59 mm.

Other areas recording notable rain include Monasavu 60.5 mm, Doboilevu 62.5 mm,

Penang 52 mm, Navua 59.5 mm, RKS Lodoni 51.5 mm and Rarawai 58 mm.

The Nadi Weather Office warn of flash flooding in informal settlements, streets with poor drainage, and Irish crossings which could disrupt traffic.

Wet roads and reduced visibility during heavy downpours increase the risk of accidents.

Residents are urged to stay alert and take precautions.

