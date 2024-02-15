Heavy rain alert upgraded to warning

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A heavy rain warning is now in force for northern, southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu, the Northern Division, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, and Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the country which is expected to continue to affect the Fiji Group for the next few days.

The associated clouds and rain are expected to bring occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms, over most parts of the country until the next few days.

The system is also expected to affect the other parts of the Fiji Group with occasional rain, heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms.



A heavy rain alert is now in force for the rest of the Fiji Group while a flash flood alert is now in force for the western Viti Levu .