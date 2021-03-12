Home

Heavy rain alert remains in force 

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 15, 2021 4:16 am

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the southern half of Viti Levu, Kadavu, southern Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a low-pressure system lies just to the west of Fiji.

An associated trough of low pressure with cloud and rain affects the southern parts of the group.

Fijians can expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms especially Viti Levu and the northern Lau group.

Risk of flash flooding of low lying and flood-prone areas during persistent localized heavy falls.

Motorists to drive with caution.

 

