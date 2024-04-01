Heavy rain alert lifted

The heavy rain alert previously in force for the Fiji Group has now been lifted.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says a trough of low pressure over the southwest of Viti Levu is losing strength and will likely dissipate later tomorrow.

However, isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are still anticipated in the eastern regions of Viti Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups and southern Vanua Levu.

There is a possibility of localized heavy rainfall causing flash flooding in low-lying areas despite the overall weakening of the weather system.