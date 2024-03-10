Heavy rain alert for parts of country

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/ Facebook]

A heavy rain alert remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, and Lomaiviti and Southern Lau Groups.

According to the Fiji Metrological Office, a trough of low pressure lies slow moving just to the west of Fiji and associated cloud and rain is affecting parts of the country.

The weather office says risk of heavy rain is particularly high in the afternoon, overnight, and early in the morning.

It says low-lying and flood-prone locations may experience flash floods as a result of localized heavy rainfall.

There is a chance of clear skies or sunny intervals between the rain bands, especially in the early part of the day.