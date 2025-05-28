WHA adopts health financing plan

Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook

The 78th World Health Assembly has adopted a new resolution to strengthen global health financing and safeguard progress toward universal health coverage.

The move comes as external aid for health faces a potential 40% reduction in 2025, raising concerns over the stability of health systems, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The resolution urges governments to increase domestic investment in health and improve public financial management to ensure more effective and equitable use of resources.

It also calls for stronger, people-centered primary health care systems that are better equipped to withstand future shocks.

A renewed role for the World Health Organization is outlined in the resolution, focusing on helping countries build sustainable and self-reliant health financing systems.

Delegates warned that without urgent action, rising out-of-pocket costs and growing service disruptions could reverse hard-won gains in global health.

