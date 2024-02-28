Water purification project for Somosomo

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

The South Pacific Foundation is partnering with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services WASH Program to pilot a water purification project in Somosomo, Taveuni.

The foundation began its self-funded project in Naweni this year to provide clean drinking water for families in the Burenicagi community.

Founder Ratu Lavisai Kabakoro and a team led by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, visited two reservoirs in Somosomo village that were in dire need of maintenance work.

He says the project will be replicated in communities around the island and the North shortly.

Ratu Lavisai says that their water filters were made of natural materials readily available in nature, consisting of rocks, sand, and carbon.

He adds that the granular activated carbon was a proven option to remove certain chemicals, particularly organic chemicals, from water.

Dr Lalabalavu is expected to talk with Somosomo villagers about the project, which will ensure that villagers have access to clean drinking water.