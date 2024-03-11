Urgent refurbishment needed at CWM Operation Theatre

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has prioritized the refurbishment of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s Operation Theatre, following a crucial meeting few days ago.

The meeting, led by Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu and Permanent Secretary Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, brought together officials from Health Ministry and the Ministry of Public Works represented by Permanent Secretary Paula Baleilevuka.

During the meeting, CWMH’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Luke Nasedra, highlighted the significant challenges faced by the Operation Theatre, emphasizing their negative impact on patient care.

He stressed the urgency of addressing these issues through refurbishment.

Following the discussions, a site visit was also conducted following which Baleilevuka assured Dr. Lalabalavu and his team that immediate action would be taken to improve the hospital’s facilities.