Understandable and timely communication saves lives: Dr Fong

It is imperative for countries to have a clear purpose in mind in preparation for future emergencies.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong during a Pacific Risk Communication & Community Engagement workshop in Nadi.

Dr Fong says the workshop has been convened to review and strengthen risk communication and community engagement in the Pacific region.

He adds the workshop is also in response to the past COVID-19 pandemic, which is still fresh in our minds.

The PS says during the recent pandemic, Fiji, like other countries in the Pacific exhibited remarkable resilience and adaptability in the face of unprecedented challenges.

According to Dr Fong, the pandemic showed us that understanding of the communities, combined with communication from health authorities is crucial for informing the public about the virus, its transmission, preventative measures and vaccination.

He says as was seen during the pandemic, easily understandable and timely communication, which is planned and correctly executed can save lives.