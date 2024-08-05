Twomey Hospital to stay

Twomey Hospital

The new National Rehabilitation Center will not replace the current Twomey Hospital in Tamavua.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu clarified this in Parliament after he was questioned by Opposition MP Penioni Ravunawa on the progress of the plans for a new National Rehabilitation Centre to replace the current Twomey Hospital.

However, he says the new National Rehabilitation Center will replace the old Tamavua Military facility or the former Tamavua Rehab facility.

Dr. Lalabalavu states that the construction of the new rehabilitation center has been approved by the government with the support of the Korean government.

He reveals that last year, the government approved a subsidiary arrangement between the Ministry of Health and the Korean International Cooperation Agency to establish Fiji’s Rehabilitation Center.

KOICA will provide $22.2 million in grants.

Dr. Lalabalavu says most of the Tamavua Hospital has been assessed, and it’s non-compliant with OHS requirements due to the non-maintenance of aging buildings and facilities that were built many decades ago.

He adds that although the Ministry has experienced some delays in finalizing the relocation, the Assets Management team has been working closely with the Ministry of Works and KOICA to ensure that the site is ready for the KOICA construction anticipation movement into the site by January next year.