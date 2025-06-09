Stronger support needed for student nutrition

Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu is calling for stronger coordination between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to shape children’s health and dietary habits.

His comments come in response to concerns over the critical shortage of school health dietitians, which is undermining efforts to improve nutrition and food security for students.

Dr Lalabalavu says they need to ensure schools are not only following the guidelines, but are supported with the right people to make it happen.

“The policy, the guidance is with the Ministry of Health, but we work in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. I believe in a school setting, that’s where they come in and play a monitoring and enforcement part.”

Dr Lalabalavu states that if areas of that partnership are lagging, they will address them to strengthen monitoring inside schools.

