Strike averted at Aspen Medical

The Construction Energy and Timber Workers Union of Fiji has deferred its strike action at the Aspen Medical run Lautoka and Ba Hospitals.

CETWUF members employed at the two hospitals had voted for industrial action and were to go on strike from tomorrow morning.

But in a last-ditch attempt to avert the strike, the Arbitration Court referred the dispute to the Fiji Mediation Centre.

Mediation was held in Suva on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in Aspen Medical agreeing to 13 issues on the union’s Log of Claims.

Six other items on the union’s Log of Claims remain in dispute and further mediations will be held in Suva within the next two weeks to settle them.

CETWUF says it appreciates the intervention of the Arbitration Court and the Fiji Mediation Centre in attempting to avert the strike in the best interest of everyone, including the workers and people who access services at the two hospitals.

They are hopeful that Aspen Medical will be able to resolve the six outstanding matters in their Log of Claims.