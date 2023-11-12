St Giles confronts patient surge

St Giles Hospital

Saint Giles Hospital is poised to experience a notable increase in patient admissions before the end of the year, with projections indicating a surge of individuals seeking care.

This anticipated uptick contrasts with the current patient count of 7500 under the hospital’s care.

The Ministry of Home Affairs attributes this expected rise to the escalating incidence of substance abuse cases.

Permanent Secretary Mason Smith says plans are underway to establish rehabilitation centres in all divisions, reflecting the government’s proactive response to the growing healthcare demands associated with substance abuse.

Smith also emphasizes that the establishment of new facilities is primarily driven by resource considerations, he also says the Ministry is working with international partners in this endeavour.

“Once we get the funding, once we get the people, we have to have people who are trained in rehabilitation efforts. We have to provide them with quarters, with the buildings. And this is quite expensive, but we will get there.”

Smith urges faith-based organizations, NGOs, and government departments to unite their efforts in addressing issues related to drugs.

“What we want to see now is a national effort to open up this rehabilitation centre, by doing that we acknowledge we have a drug problem, but we also sending out a message that if you are in trouble, we can help you.”

St. Giles Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Balram Pandit also shed light on their current efforts to deal with patients.

“In fact yesterday also, I had a meeting where we discussed about procuring the medicines which will help people in terms of dealing with the craving which will help us in preventing the relapse.”

Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs says they are working closely with international policing and security partners, including New Zealand and Australia, to enhance awareness and monitoring of emerging drug threats.