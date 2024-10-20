Refurbished nursing station to boost healthcare in Ra

The Vunitogoloa Nursing Station [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The newly refurbished quarters at Vunitogoloa Nursing Station in Ra will significantly enhance healthcare service, says Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr Lalabalavu says the new quarters funded under the ‘Primary Healthcare Facility Refurbishment Projects’ by the New Zealand government are expected to improve the working conditions and morale of nurses stationed in the area.

He says the new building, valued at $196,000, was designed with a focus on accessibility for the elderly and physically challenged.

“We are very, very grateful for the ongoing assistance, especially in the refurbishment of the nursing quarters for the Vunitogoloa Nursing Station. I want to reiterate Fiji’s appreciation in terms of the ongoing commitment, partnership, and ongoing assistance that the New Zealand Government through MFAT has played in terms of your infrastructure, health infrastructure improvement programme.”



Ms Anderson (left) unveils the commemorative plague with Hon. Lalabalavu. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Dr. Lalabalavu highlights that these improvements are crucial for Fiji’s healthcare system.

New Zealand High Commission First Secretary Jane Anderson highlighted that the New Zealand government has invested $3.87 million in the refurbishment of primary healthcare facilities in Fiji.

“The learnings and experiences we’ve gained from working with Fiji during COVID have flowed through to this project and enabled us to support Fiji’s priorities for improved primary health care facilities central to the refurbishment was the co-design aspect and the desire to provide a safe environment for the primary health care workers.”

The Vunitogoloa Nursing Station serves six villages and 11 settlements, catering to approximately 3,000 residents.