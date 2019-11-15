Quarantined is for the safety of all Fijians

Putting those suspected for Coronavirus under quarantined can be a difficult issue for their loved ones however, the Ministry of Health is pleased with how they have understood the importance of it being done.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says with Coronavirus now a globally spreading disease, it is important that all measures in place are followed to prevent future implications to the country.

Dr. Waqainabete salutes the family of those who were recently quarantined in Fiji and also the two Fijians who were taken in isolation in New Zealand but were also cleared.

The Minister says Fiji owe it to our two neighbouring countries Australia and New Zealand, the support they are also providing.

“We are thankful to them and their family for understanding the importance of doing this and that at the end of the day it’s making sure that we know we are protecting our nation. We are very fortunate that we have countries such as New Zealand and Australia who could support us, but also at the same time I’m also very grateful that the honourable Prime Minister’s cabinet is very supportive of what we are wanting to do.”

The Ministry of Health says they expect to investigate more persons with relevant travel history and symptoms related to the 2019-novel Coronavirus.

The Ministry says this should not alarm the public, as this is an indication of the level of alert they are maintaining for this globally spreading disease.