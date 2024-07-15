Oceania Hospitals and FCCC sign MOU

Oceania Hospital [File Photo]

Oceania Hospitals has signed a deal with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to ensure continued commitment to ethical practices, transparency and patient-centred care.

Chair Doctor Wame Baravilala says the partnership marks a proactive approach to compliance, exceeding regulatory requirements to uphold the highest ethical standards.

Dr Baravilala highlights this aligns their practices with the principles of the Voluntary Compliance Framework.

The VCF, Dr Baravilala says will be a crucial foundation for evaluating and refining practices, ensuring adherence to fair pricing, transparent operation and patient-centered care.

“The adoption of the VCF today’s further affirmation to our patients and stakeholders that we are here to serve you with integrity and trust, providing you with the best available health care that is value for money. I commend the entire team here at Oceania Hospitals. Your unwavering dedication to excellence and ethical conduct has paved the way with this initiative”

FCCC Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua outlined the stringent qualifications for the VCF.

He says organizations must maintain a clean record for two years, avoid any violations of the FCCC Act of 2010, and possess the necessary infrastructure and resources.

“In health service, you need to have this reputation people have a comfort OF coming to the hospital, so it’s a win-win. For us, it reduces our coming here to do assessment because we are now allowing you to have the flexibility of a we will be also there to ensure that you comply with regulation that’s in the framework.”

Tikoduadua adds participants must agree to a six-month training program and show a willingness to adhere to the framework’s guidelines.