Nursing Station set for relocation

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Namalata Nursing Station in Kubulau, Bua is one of the facilities in the Northern Division that is scheduled for relocation to the Kubulau Government station in Navasua.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu during his visit to the facility yesterday.

The nursing station is currently located in Namalata village which is a few minutes away from the new government station but has frequently operated in emergency mode due to ongoing water issues.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the relocation to happen, it’ll need good groundwork to be done, a survey. I believe land is available that is being identified for a new government station, and once we’ve taken care of all the preparatory works, then we can only come up with the costing. But for that to happen, there needs to be good preparatory work done to ascertain the cost, and then we’ll budget accordingly.”

Kubulau District Nurse Sesarina Vagaveli also highlighted to the Minister that water issues have been the main challenge at the facility since there are no water source available around the area.

Dr. Lalabalavu, in response, says that the WASH team will be looking at alternative solutions as water is an important need to provide quality health care services.

Meanwhile, all other government serviceS including the post offices, fisheries and agriculture office, district office and a mini-supermarket, are all available at the new Kubulau government station.