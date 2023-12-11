MSP enhances advocacy towards ending violence

[Source: Supplied]

Medical Services Pacific, a non-governmental organization that provides a broad range of health care, counselling, and social services, reaffirms its commitment to ending violence against women and girls by raising awareness and making essential support services available for survivors.

These include MSP’s One Stop Shop, which provides holistic professional and specialized care for people who experience sexual assault and gender-based violence.

MSP recently held a Tailevu Provincial ‘solo’ event last week at Nausori District Primary School, where over 65,000 villagers from 146 villages in 22 districts of Tailevu Province took part.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

They also marked 16 Days of Activism and its 2023 theme of “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls” by distributing hand-crafted fans carrying messages.

Country Director for MSP Ashna Shaleen highlights that the 16 Days of Activism on Violence Against Women is a global initiative that focuses the world’s attention on the prevention of violence against women and girls.

She adds that their collaboration with the Tailevu province, the Fiji Police Eastern Division, and the grassroots communities underscores the commitment that we are making to combat gender-based violence.