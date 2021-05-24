Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|
Full Coverage

Health

More children hospitalized with leptospirosis

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 6:41 am

There has been an increase in the number of children being admitted to the hospital due to leptospirosis.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says nine children were admitted to the CWM hospital over the weekend.

Since last Wednesday, three more people have died, including a 63-year-old from Nadi, an 8-year-old from Navua, and a 20-year-old from Taveuni .

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says 154 people are admitted to the hospital in the Western division, with 42 new admissions last week; 86 admissions in the Central Division, with 20 admissions last week; and 26 in the Northern Division, with two new admissions last week.

Five people are admitted in the Eastern Division.

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been a total of 23 deaths from leptospirosis this year, with 18 in the Western Division, two in the Central Division and three in the North.

The Ministry of Health stresses that early treatment can decrease the severity and duration of the disease.

There have been 567 confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, with outbreaks ongoing in all four divisions.

Apart from leptospirosis, there is an outbreak of dengue fever in the Western division.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says 249 cases have been recorded in the Western division, with 49 percent of cases in Nadi, followed by Tavua, Ba and Lautoka.

According to Doctor Fong, these are numbers beyond the number expected during this time of the year.

He says the central division has recorded 166 cases, while the Northern division has recorded 153 cases and 65 cases have been recorded in the Eastern division.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 633.

The Ministry has also recorded 44 typhoid cases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.