More children hospitalized with leptospirosis

There has been an increase in the number of children being admitted to the hospital due to leptospirosis.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says nine children were admitted to the CWM hospital over the weekend.

Since last Wednesday, three more people have died, including a 63-year-old from Nadi, an 8-year-old from Navua, and a 20-year-old from Taveuni .

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says 154 people are admitted to the hospital in the Western division, with 42 new admissions last week; 86 admissions in the Central Division, with 20 admissions last week; and 26 in the Northern Division, with two new admissions last week.

Five people are admitted in the Eastern Division.

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been a total of 23 deaths from leptospirosis this year, with 18 in the Western Division, two in the Central Division and three in the North.

The Ministry of Health stresses that early treatment can decrease the severity and duration of the disease.

There have been 567 confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, with outbreaks ongoing in all four divisions.

Apart from leptospirosis, there is an outbreak of dengue fever in the Western division.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says 249 cases have been recorded in the Western division, with 49 percent of cases in Nadi, followed by Tavua, Ba and Lautoka.

According to Doctor Fong, these are numbers beyond the number expected during this time of the year.

He says the central division has recorded 166 cases, while the Northern division has recorded 153 cases and 65 cases have been recorded in the Eastern division.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 633.

The Ministry has also recorded 44 typhoid cases.