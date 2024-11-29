MoH faces drug shortage, struggles to meet medicine demand

The Ministry of Health is at the mercy of the supply chain as it faces shortage of critical drugs and struggles to meet the demand for essential medicines.

It includes over 100 essential medications crucial for patients that are out of stock which the Fiji Medical Association recently highlighted.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says a few factors are beyond their control, even though they prioritize the timely procurement of these medications.

Dr Tudravu says multiple factors affect the chain of supply.

“It’s the transportation, the ports, right from the manufacture of the products and how the project is transported to its various means, whether it’s by air or by sea, and then the clearance, the documentation that’s involved in all of those.”

Dr Tudravu says, however, the Health Ministry is grateful for the allocation of finances for the procurement of medicines by the government.

“Yes, we’re fortunate that the government has continued to increase the budgetary allocation for medicines and medical products, and this year there’s been another increase, so we’re grateful for that.”

The Health Ministry states that their team is working tirelessly around the clock to meet the demand for medicines despite the ongoing challenges in the chain of supply, which has also affected the healthcare system.