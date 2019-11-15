High LTDD risk in the North

The Ministry of Health is keeping a close eye on historical Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea hot spot areas in the Northern Division.

Acting Divisional Medical Officer North, Dr Tiko Saumalua says these hot spot areas normally have surges in cases after a natural disaster.

Dr Saumalua says while they had some active LTDD cases in these areas before TC Yasa, they have not received any cases post cyclone.

He adds, they have reports of diarrhoea illnesses which are water and hygiene related but these have all been cleared.

Dr Saumalua says they are coordinating with the Northern DISMAC team on ensuring there is no outbreak.

“The threat of LTDDs is real here in the North and because of the festive season, it can blow out of proportion. Advice from the Commissioner –for communities outside of Vanua Levu to cut out travel to these hot zone areas. People in the hot zone areas to take health advisory seriously, clean their surroundings, make sure hygiene is there and sanitation – water part is upheld.”

The Ministry of Health has identified 8 hot sport areas for the province of Bua, which is in the red zone area for destruction caused by TC Yasa.

These are Vunivau Settlement, Naruwai Settlement, Nagadoa, Nawaca, Nabouwalu Government Station, Baravi Settlement, Nakorotiko Village and Daria Village.

Macuata, where four districts are included in the red zone area has 15 identified LTDD hot spot areas.

These are Naleba, Coqeloa, Vuniika, Soasoa, Vunivau, Bulileka, Batinikama, Siberia, Nasekula, Tuatua, Lajonia, Waiqele, Wailevu, Tabucola and Tabia.