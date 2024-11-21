Health systems at risk without global support, warns Minister

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says without sufficient funding, Fiji’s efforts to safeguard its health systems and protect vulnerable communities will be severely compromised.

He said this as he urged the swift mobilization of climate financing to address the escalating health challenges brought about by climate change.

The Health Minister highlighted that the Health National Adaptation Plan cannot rely solely on government funding.

He emphasized the need for robust financial backing from development partners, government agencies and international organizations to prevent communities from being left exposed to worsening health crises.



Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Addressing human resource limitations, he highlighted the importance of gaining active support from health staff and stakeholders.

Dr Lalabalavu said the plan’s success was contingent on their commitment and collaboration, noting that adequate financing alone was not enough without their full engagement.

“Adequate financing. I believe there should be adequate financing not only from the government but from respective development partners, government agencies, and international partners as well.”

Dr Lalabalavu also stressed the need for grassroots involvement, calling for communities to play a central role in creating climate-resilient health systems.

He pointed out that the plan’s effectiveness goes beyond policies or hospital initiatives and must be rooted in local engagement and action.

Climate Change and Health Adviser for the Pacific Community Kelera Oli reinforced the Minister’s call for a unified and well-financed approach to tackling the intersection of climate change and health.

She highlighted the importance of aligning national efforts with international frameworks, regional commitments, and other strategic priorities, adding that past disconnects had hindered the effective integration of climate and health measures.

Oli commended Fiji’s leadership in the Pacific, describing the country as a role model in advancing climate and health initiatives. However, she cautioned that continued progress requires the involvement of more partners and a stronger focus on long-term resource mobilization.

The Health National Adaptation Plan outlines comprehensive strategies to strengthen Fiji’s health systems in response to climate change, with particular attention to vulnerable populations and enhanced disaster response mechanisms.

Despite its potential, the plan faces critical challenges including limited finances, technical expertise and human resource constraints.