Health Ministry has undergone drastic changes

The Health Ministry has put together a comprehensive exercise to boost every facet of its service delivery across the country.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says his Ministry have undergone drastic changes over the past 10 years and he states more of this is expected soon.

Dr Waqainabete adds transforming service delivery mode to suit the current expectations will continue to be prioritized.

“The other thing is that we’ve gone into a digitalized programme and we are hoping come the end of the year we’ll be able to digitalize all the way down to the nursing station so that we can be able to keep track all the way down to the nursing station”.

The Minister stressed plans are in place for young Doctors to be trained to carry out multiple responsibilities as compared to past years.

“Young Doctors should be trained in the area of mental health. As you are aware honorable speaker this is part of their training programmes in either the University of Fiji or FNU as they become Doctors. What we’ve actually done is incorporated a two-week attachment with mental health in the Stress Management Units in the three big hospitals – CWM, Lautoka and Labasa”.

Dr. Waqainabete also says the Health Ministry has been able to provide sufficient vehicles to its rural and urban centres as well as working towards improving its facilities particularly the staff quarters.