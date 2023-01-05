Health Minister visits medical facilities

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services]

75 medical interns were reminded to remember their oath and adhere to the Civil Service Code of Conduct.

During their orientation, yesterday, Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu highlighted that a lot was at stake as they needed to meet the expectations of the ministry and the people.

While visiting the medical facilities in the Central Eastern Division, namely Dawasamu, Tonia, Verata, Nayavu, and the Korovou Sub-Divisional Hospital in Tailevu, he also met medical staff serving at the facilities and heard firsthand the challenges they encounter.

During his visit to the Makoi Birthing Unit, Kidney Dialysis Centre, Pacific Eye Institute, and Colonial War Memorial Hospital, the Minister also noted a few areas of concern at CWMH, which he intends to improve on in the next four years.



Doctor Lalabalavu also commended the Ministry’s collaboration with the Pacific Eye Institute and its alignment with the World Health Assembly target for Fiji.

It was set in October last year to achieve a 30% increase in cataract surgery and a 40% reduction in refractive error by 2030.