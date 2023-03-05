Four-year-old detected with heart defect undergoes surgery

Litia Ciocala (left), Her mother, Kiti Tamanalevu.

Following two years of agony, a mother of ten is relieved that her daughter has finally undergone successful heart surgery.

Four-year-old Litia Ciocala from Lau was detected with a heart defect two years ago.

Her mother, Kiti Tamanalevu says she went through a lot of challenges while looking after her daughter.

Article continues after advertisement

“She was only 2 when she was diagnosed with heart disease so from then I never let her out of my sight, I ensure that she stays with me every single day. At times I feel guilty seeing what Litia went through every day. I thank the almighty God for this hospital that brought this medical team.”

Four-year-old Litia Ciocala is among the thirteen children who underwent successful heart surgery at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital.

The surgeries were conducted by Heart 4 Kids team from Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.