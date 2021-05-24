Flu making a comeback: Dr Fong

Flu cases in Fiji are on the rise again after reaching an all-time low last year.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms that there are two Influenza cases admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Dr Fong says the team has sent specimens overseas to help them determine which type of Influenza virus is currently circulating.

He adds that the sample results will give the ministry information on whether current vaccines available for flu are covered by the current epidemic.

The PS also highlighted that the ministry had deployed a specific drug called Tamiflu to health facilities around the country.

Dr Fong adds that the Health Ministry noted a marked decrease in the number of influenza cases in the last two years and the current increase in cases suggests a return to pre-pandemic levels of seasonal influenza.

“If we do have a vaccination program related to the flu, we will be targeting only the high-risk group and it won’t be distributed like the COVID-19 vaccine.”

However, Dr Fong says it is also possible that decreased incidence of influenza in recent years will have led to decreased immunity in the community, and subsequently more people becoming ill than in a usual flu season.