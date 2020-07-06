Fiji records two new border quarantine COVID cases

Fiji has recorded two new border quarantine cases.

Both patients are Fiji citizens.

The Health Ministry says one patient is a 37-year-old man who is the son of the 66-year-old man confirmed COVID-19 positive yesterday.

The 37-year-old and his father have been transferred to the Lautoka Hospital to remain in isolation.

The other confirmed case is a 36-year-old woman who developed mild symptoms of the virus and was tested positive this morning.

All these patients returned from India on a repatriation flight last week.

Acting permanent secretary for the Health Ministry Dr. James Fong says the rest of the 105 passengers will be tested tomorrow.

Dr. Fong is urging Fijians to be mindful of their actions, comments and behaviour towards those who are returning home.

The Ministry has seen irrational behaviour towards these Fijians and Dr. Fong says there is a need for us to sympathize with those coming to our shores.

He stressed the road ahead is unknown and Fijians need to work together. This means taking precautionary measures such as practising social distancing.