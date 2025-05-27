Health

Fiji records new meningococcal cases, child dies

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist

May 27, 2025 12:41 pm

[Photo Credit : SMH]

The Ministry of Health has recorded four laboratory-confirmed cases of Meningococcal disease within the Central Division in the past three weeks, including two children.

One of the pediatric patients has died.

The Ministry is closely monitoring recent presentations in cases of Meningococcal disease within the Division.

While meningococcal disease has historically been rare in Fiji, the country experienced a significant outbreak between 2017 and 2018.

During the 2018 outbreak, Fiji reported 96 meningococcal cases.

In response, a nationwide vaccination campaign was launched, achieving 91 percent coverage.

This resulted in a decline and eventually an end to the outbreak in November of 2018.

The Ministry stresses that while there is still no direct epidemiological links that have been identified among the cases, these cases have been reported from densely populated areas and therefore the need for heightened awareness and preventative measures.

Meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis and can lead to life-threatening complications, including meningitis and bloodstream infections.

It spreads from person to person through close and prolonged contact through sharing respiratory and oral secretions such as saliva, including kissing, coughing, or sharing of drinks, including kava.

Common symptoms of meningitis are fever, neck stiffness, confusion or altered mental status, headache, sensitivity to light, nausea, and vomiting.

Less frequent symptoms include seizures, coma, and neurological deficits, such as weakness of the limbs.

Infants often have different symptoms compared to adults, such as unusual behaviour, such as the child being less active and difficult to wake, irritability, weakness, continuous crying, poor feeding, and bulging of the soft spot in their head.

The Ministry urges the public to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.
In response to these cases, the Ministry has:
• Provided prophylactic treatment to close contacts of confirmed cases to reduce the risk of spread.
• Strengthened surveillance and reporting mechanisms to detect and respond to suspected cases swiftly.
• Initiated targeted awareness campaigns focusing on preventative measures such as avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals and practicing good hygiene.
• Reviewed the availability of meningococcal vaccines Prevention
The Ministry urges communities to:
• Practice good hygiene: Wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid sharing personal items such as drinking cups and utensils.
• Seek medical care early: If you are experiencing symptoms, visit your nearest health centre immediately.
• Stay informed: Follow official Ministry updates to understand how to protect your family

