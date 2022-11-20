FCS receives $20,000 in assistance

[Photo Supplied]

Fiji Cancer Society will now be able to strengthen and support its efforts to create a cancer-free Fiji and drive education, awareness, and patient support.

This as the IHG Hotels & Resorts in Fiji provided a boost of $20,000 to the FCS on Friday to assist their operations.

Fiji Cancer Society’s Communication Officer Grace Tuvakasiga says through these funds, they are able to conduct outreach programs in various parts of the country and conduct screenings and pap-smear tests.

“Thank you so much for standing with us and helping us achieve a cancer-free nation and just reminding our patients that they are not alone in this fight.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts in Fiji’s General Manager Lachlan Walker says the donation was part of fundraising activities and sales efforts throughout October at the three Fiji properties.

He says they want to make a positive impact in the area of health and well-being.